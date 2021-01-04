WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A second round of federal money will be coming soon to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
The first round was a lifeline for thousands of businesses.
In December, Congress passed an additional $284 billion in relief through the Paycheck Protection Program.
This time around, the parameters were a little different.
Businesses need to show a significant reduction in 2020 compared to 2019.
Fleet Feet in West Hartford was among the businesses hoping to receive more federal help.
“With this new surge in the virus too, we are expecting to be down about 30 percent in the first quarter of 2021 as well, so that funding will come in handy to keep staff on payroll even if we can’t provide them hours to work in the store,” said Stephanie Blozy, Fleet Feet owner.
“There’s two purposes for PPP,” said Sen. Chris Murphy. “One is to keep businesses open and afloat. The second is to take some of the burden off the unemployment compensation system.”
Loans are set to be processed in the next 30 days.
The winter months are adding an extra burden on so many local businesses.
Lawmakers said more still needs to be done.
