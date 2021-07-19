HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two suspects accused in a drive-by shooting that killed a Hartford mother as she was making dinner in her apartment are now both in custody.

Hartford police announced on Monday the arrest of 24-year-old Edwin Roman.

Roman and 21-year-old Omar Reyes face charges for the death of 56-year-old Sylvia Cordova.

Hartford shooting victim's family continues to seek justice HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Puerto Rico have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a drive by shooting in Hartford that killed a w…

Police said Cordova was the unintended target of the drive-by shooting, which happened on June 9 on Sisson Avenue.

Several rifle rounds were found outside of Cordova's building.

Reyes taken into custody in Puerto Rico last month before being brought back to Hartford.

A warrant has been in place for Roman since June 24.

Police believe they found firearm used in drive-by shooting that killed Hartford mom Hartford police are investigating a homicide as well as an unrelated double shooting on Wednesday evening.

He was arrested on Saturday by police in North Haven.

He was charged by Hartford police with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a large capacity magazine.

His bond was set at $2 million.

Reyes was charged with the same.