WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire in Willimantic Sunday.
It broke out at a home on Jackson Street during the morning hours.
Firefighters called for a second alarm shortly after arriving on scene, but it was later upgraded to a third alarm.
Everyone that was inside had gotten out of the residence safely.
A total of five people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
While a cause hasn't been determined yet, officials said the fire originated on the second floor of the home.
