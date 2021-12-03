HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were arrested for an armed carjacking that happened in Hartford on Thursday.
Kevin Flores, 18, of New Britain, Tailek Wallace, 18, of Hartford, and a 17-year-old juvenile face charges, according to police.
Patrol officers said they were dispatched to 221 Trumbull St. shortly after 5 p.m.
A victim reported that two people approached him as he left a bank. The suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded his money and vehicle keys.
The suspects fled south on Trumbull Street in the victim's vehicle.
The vehicle was eventually found by police. It was in a parking lot off of Reidville Drive in Waterbury.
Officers were able to move in on the vehicle and detain three suspects, following a brief foot chase.
One of them had a .38 caliber firearm on him, police said.
Flores was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, second-degree trover, and weapons in a motor vehicle.
Wallace was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny and weapons in a motor vehicle.
The juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention facility.
