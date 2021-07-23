FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An unsanctioned car show led to three reckless driving arrests in Fairfield.
Fairfield police said Ryan Silver, 21, of Fairfield, Nicolas Ramirez, 28, of Stratford, and 18-year-old George Desmond face a reckless driving charge.
The show happened at the Brick Walk Plaza on Post Road on July 11.
Police said they received multiple complaints of unreasonable noise and unsafe driving associated with the event.
Officers said they opted not to engage due to restrictions on police pursuits; however, they kept an eye on it to make sure it safely ended.
They were able to identify Silver, Ramirez and Desmond as violators.
They said other arrests are possible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfield police at 203-254-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.