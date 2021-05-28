HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were charged with trafficking firearms that were stolen in Florida and brought to Connecticut.
Eric Woodie, 30, of New Britain, Dominic Colon-Brown, 27, of Farmington, and 22-year-old Julian Judge of New Britain, face the federal charges, the Connecticut U.S. state's attorney announced on Friday.
Colon-Brown and Judge were arrested on Thursday and faced a judge virtually.
Woodie has been in custody since March.
Court documents said Woodie rented a car in February in which Judge and Colon-Brown used to drive to Florida to get the stolen guns. They would then drive the guns back to the state.
On March 8, law enforcement officials recovered a .40 caliber handgun and a high capacity magazine that Woodie tried to throw out during a foot pursuit in New Britain.
Three more guns, magazines and more than 100 rounds of ammunition were recovered from an apartment belonging to Woodie and Judge. The serial number on one of those guns matched that of a reported stolen firearm in Florida.
Roughly 60 grams of cocaine was also found.
Investigators said they also had recordings of all three suspects talking about thefts and sales of weapons. Judge and Colon-Brown even posted on social media photos of themselves in possession of guns.
Woodie, Colon-Brown and Judge are each charged with conspiring to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license and to transport stolen firearms in interstate commerce,
They face up to five years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.