NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a New London teen's Feb. 17 death.
Franc Gjergjaj was charged with Carrying Pistol without Permit, Weapons in Vehicle, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Interfering with an Officer.
Gjergjaj posted a $35,000 bond.
Mack Mann the fourth was charged with Criminal Attempt of Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st, Accessory to Assault 1st, Tampering with Evidence, Violation of Protective Order, and Carrying Pistol without Permit.
Mann has a $160,000 bond.
Justice Rodriguez was charged with Criminal Attempt of Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st, and Accessory to Assault 1st.
Rodriguez has a $150,000 bond.
Anyone who has information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s detective bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.