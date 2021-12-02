WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A robbery complaint in which the victims were high schoolers ended with the suspects crashing into a police vehicle in Waterbury.
Three people, including two girls and a male, were arrested.
According to police, they responded to Highland Avenue at Pear Street around 7 a.m. on Thursday for the report of the robbery.
The victims were later identified as high school students ages 15 and 18 who were waiting at a bus stop.
Descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, an Audi station wagon, were given to officers.
Around 9 a.m., police said they found Audi headed north on Highland Avenue. The driver struck a Waterbury Police Department Chevy Tahoe, the collision from which extensively damaged both vehicles.
Two juvenile girls and a male fled from the vehicle, police said. They were later taken into custody without incident.
The officer in the Tahoe was brought to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The officer has since been discharged.
The three occupants of the Audi were also brought to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The robbery victims did not report any injuries.
Investigators learned that the Audi was reported stolen from an address on Highland Avenue on Dec. 1.
“This is another dangerous incident in our community, which involves juveniles operating stolen motor vehicles whom have a history with the criminal justice system of committing violent crimes and continue to further endanger others," said Waterbury police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.
Police called the investigation active and ongoing.
No other details were released.
