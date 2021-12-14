ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A total of three people are under arrest after a threat was made against Ansonia High School Monday.
School officials say they became aware of the threat yesterday morning after being alerted to a thread on social media.
The high school was put into lockdown for a portion of the day, but was lifted later that day and, afterwards, students were allowed to go home.
So far, no threat has been found.
On Monday, police arrested a 14-year-old Ansonia High School student who was deemed to be the culprit.
They were charged with threatening and breach of peace. The teen was then referred to juvenile authorities.
Police say this was an isolated incident.
In response to the arrest, Ansonia Superintendent Dr. DiBacco issued a statement that reads:
“Ansonia Public Schools in collaboration with the Ansonia Police Department will not tolerate any behaviors/actions that put our students, staff, and community at risk. Today’s response was to an Ansonia student’s actions; swift and immediate action will be taken - the appropriate consequences will be administered up to and including expulsion and arrest.”
Additional threatening messages were found and on Tuesday, police announced a 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl, both Ansonia High School students, were arrested in connection with the threat against the school.
They were charged with threatening and breach of peace, and referred to juvenile authorities.
This threat comes after a recent string of school threats across the state, including in New Haven and Hamden.
Authorities have already made arrests in connection with most of these cases.
