HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State officials confirmed three children have contracted a mysterious inflammatory illness that’s been linked to COVID-19.
The children are at Yale-New Haven Healthcare.
Reports of the inflammatory illness first came from New York last week and there have been a few reported deaths linked to the illness.
Doctors said it seems to impact young people anywhere from three-months-old all the way up into their teens. They said parents in the country need to be on the lookout for the symptoms.
Those symptoms include abdominal pain, change in skin color, and chest pain. Even though medical experts believe this illness is linked to COVID-19, unlike coronavirus, it doesn’t have to have respiratory issues associated with it.
“It results in a severe inflammation of some of the glands, so it’s something we’re really concerned about. I think right now, it’s a very tiny risk of infection,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.
“Our Department of Public Health has been in contact with CDC. They’re also setting up surveillance for any practitioners who think they may have a patient with similar cases, but right now, as the governor said, the details of this particular condition are still very much unclear,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
“Unfortunately, this disease carries features of toxic shock syndrome and elements of Kawasaki Disease and strikes school-aged children. While these cases are exceptionally rare, given our proximity to New York where there have been a significant number reported, we have been watching their experience closely,” said Clifford Bogue, physician-in-chief of YNHCH.
Channel 3 spoke with one of Yale New Haven’s infectious disease doctors to learn more about the illness.
“Clearly, there’s something very different about the way kids interact with this virus than adults and it’s a real mystery right now,” said Dr. Thomas Murray, Infection Prevention at Yale New Haven Children’s.
Dr. Murray who works at Yale-New Haven’s Children’s believe the illness is rare and it seems to affect children who already had the coronavirus.
Because children and young adults are most likely not to have shown symptoms and because not many asymptomatic people have been tested, this is how families are realizing their children had it.
“I think the reason we’re starting to see cases now and not earlier is because the symptoms present after you had the infection for a while,” Dr. Murray said.
A child’s immune response is typically strong, so when they get the coronavirus, the immune system goes into overdrive, fights off the virus, and gets rid of it. Once the virus is gone, the overdrive doesn’t go back to normal, it’s still turned on, it then affects organs.
“The organ we’re most concerned about is the heart,” Dr. Murray said.
Like the coronavirus, the symptoms run the gamut.
Parents should look for:
- High fevers that don’t respond to Tylenol or Motrin
- Rashes
- Trouble breathing
- Redness around the eyes
- Severe abdominal pain
The treatment at Yale-New Haven is snit-inflammatory medications, specifically designed for each patient.
Doctors say this is rare, but are expecting more cases.
The illness has already been discovered in six other states, but initial findings have not found it in Asia, so this is something local doctors will be researching.
