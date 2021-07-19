HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three Connecticut areas are among the most educated in the country.
The personal finance website WalletHub on Monday released a list of "2021's Most & Least Educated Cities in America."
WalletHub said it compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas across 11 metrics. The data included share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor's degree or higher, the quality of public school systems, and the gender education gap.
The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk area ranked as the 12th most educated. Its education attainment rank was 7 and its quality of education and attainment gap was 146.
The Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown area was 27th. Its education attainment rank was 21 and its quality of education and attainment gap was 128.
New Haven-Milford was 43rd. Its education attainment rank was 39 and its quality of education and attainment gap was 105.
The most educated cities were Ann Arbor, MI, the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa, CA area, and the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV area.
The least educated areas included the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX area, the Brownsville-Harlingen, TX area, and Visalia, CA.
Take a look at the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
