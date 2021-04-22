SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Three people were killed in a crash on Route 34 in Seymour on Wednesday night.
Police described it as a head-on crash in the area of Buckingham Road.
It happened around 10:30 p.m.
Two vehicles were involved.
The road was closed for several hours and reopened on Thursday morning.
The victims have not been identified.
There's no word on a cause.
Police said they expect to release more information later on Thursday.
