Enfield fire

 Enfield police

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Three families were forced from their home in Enfield because of a fire.

The American Red Cross said it was helping seven adults and nine children after the fire on Hartford Avenue on Wednesday.

Police said they closed Hartford Avenue while firefighters battled the fire.

It has since reopened.

There were no reports of injuries.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

