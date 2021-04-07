GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Glastonbury Public Schools plans to return to full in-person learning at three schools when students return from their April break.
The district posted an announcement about it to its website.
"We are tentatively planning to return students in grades 6–12 to full-time in-building learning five days a week at Gideon Welles, Smith Middle and Glastonbury High School starting immediately after spring recess on Monday, April 19, 2021," the district said on its website.
According to the district, parents will have the option to commit to either in-building learning or all online learning for their grades 6 through 12 children. There will no longer be a 2-day in-building option. Parents will have to commit for the remainder of the school year. There also will be no switching between in-building and online learning for the remainder of the year.
Elementary schools will continue operating under the same plan they've been doing all year.
"The return to in-building learning is contingent on a continued low rate of infection in our state, town, and schools," the district said. "We will continue to watch if the new strains of COVID-19 cause an uptick in infections. If necessary, we will change these plans."
