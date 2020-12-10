HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Three of Connecticut's largest health systems joined forces for a statewide education campaign involving a soon-to-be-approved coronavirus vaccine.
Trinity Health of New England, Yale New Haven Health and Nuvance Health said they developed a statewide strategy which will seek to educate and support local communities throughout Connecticut on the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I am pleased that Trinity Health Of New England is part of this extremely important initiative,” said Reginald Eadie, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Trinity Health Of New England. “This partnership will allow each of our health care organizations to combine all our resources together in order to provide the very best care for all of our communities across the state of Connecticut.”
Trinity Health, Yale New Haven Health, and Nuvance Health said they will work to educate community members about the COVID-19 vaccine with emphasis on at-risk residents and vulnerable populations. Clinical leaders from all three organizations, including infectious disease specialists, nursing staffs, and laboratory partners will team together to provide community education and coordinated care.
They said education will cover who will get the vaccine first, administration of the vaccine including when and where it will be available as well as how the doses will be given, possible side effects patients can expect to experience, effectiveness, and dispelling common misconceptions. Clinical teams will deploy into local municipalities to work on dispensing vaccines through access centers, pop-up clinics, and mobile units.
“Speaking with one voice will allow us to more effectively communicate with our community and allow us to better inform and guide our patients,” said Christopher O’Connor, president, Yale New Haven Health. “This winter will be a particular challenge due to the addition of COVID to the usual cold and influenza viruses. Working together, we’ll be able to better serve you and your family.”
In addition to COVID-19 vaccine education, the partnership will also look to educate the public on the “Twindemic” of the flu and COVID-19. Team members will look to increase access to influenza vaccinations through clinics and mobile units, while also providing education on the differences between flu and COVID symptoms and encouraging all community members to also receive their flu vaccine.
“We have a herculean task ahead and collectively, we are up to the challenge ensuring our patients and communities have timely and accurate information and access to the vaccine in the most inclusive and effective way. Simply put, we are stronger together,” said Nuvance Health President and CEO, Dr. John Murphy.
