GROTON, CT (WFSB) - One student, along with a mother and son, were sent to a hospital following a crash that involved a school bus in Groton.
According to police, it happened around 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Newtown Road and the intersection of Fort Hill Road.
Police said the driver of the school bus, which had 36 students aboard, was heading south on Newtown Road, along with the driver of a Honda Civic.
Both drivers turned their vehicles onto Fort Hill Road east when the driver of the Honda was struck from behind by the driver of the bus.
Police said the bus driver was following the car too closely.
Both drivers were headed to Fitch Senior High School.
The people in the Honda were a mother and son. They, along with one student who was aboard the bus, were sent to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The bus driver was able to continue to the high school to drop off the rest of the students.
The driver is expected to be issued a warning for failing to drive a reasonable distance apart, police said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Groton police at 860-441-6712.
