VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Three people were hurt in a crash that shut down a road in Vernon late Monday night.
It happened on Bamforth Road just before 11:15 p.m.
According to police, a 2002 Ford Focus was stopped on the side of the road. The driver reported mechanical issues.
A second driver in a 2011 GMC Sierra stopped to help. That driver went underneath the Focus to look for a problem.
That's when the driver of a 2019 Toyota Tundra struck the Focus.
The driver of the Sierra was under the Focus at the time and suffered serious injuries. The person was brought to Hartford Hospital and, at last check, was listed in stable condition.
A second person who was a passenger in the Sierra was hit while standing outside of the vehicles. That person suffered only minor injuries and was also brought to Hartford Hospital.
The driver of the Tundra, who left the scene, was found and brought to Rockville Hospital for an evaluation.
All three vehicles on the scene were towed.
Investigators are still looking into the crash.
No charges have been filed.
Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.