PLAINVILLE (WFSB) - Three people were injured after a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84 Sunday morning.
Police said the highway is closed westbound between exits 33 and 32.
According to State Police, 35-year-old Jacqueline Nieves of New Britain was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when her vehicle struck a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Jeanne Girard of Mapleville RI.
Police said the accident occurred in the east bound lanes of I-84 east of the Shuttle Meadow overpass.
Both drivers and a passenger in Girard’s vehicle suffered injuries resulting from the crash.
Police said enforcement action is pending at the time.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.