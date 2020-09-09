HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three new cases of the West Nile virus were reported in Connecticut on Wednesday.
The Department of Public Health said the cases brought the total number this season to four.
The new cases were in Fairfield County.
Two of the patients who are between the ages of 20-39 are residents of Danbury and Newtown. They became ill in the second week of August. They are recovering.
Of these two patients, one experienced headache and fever and the other was diagnosed with West Nile encephalitis.
The third patient is a resident of Greenwich between the ages of 70-79 who became ill in the last week of August. The patient was hospitalized with West Nile encephalitis, and is also recovering.
Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of antibodies to WNV in all three patients.
“The last days of summer are a nice time of year to be outside and enjoy the weather, but as we do that I encourage everyone to take actions to prevent mosquito bites,” said acting commissioner Deidre Gifford, DPH. “Mosquitoes are most active around the time of sunset and sunrise, and you can get very sick from West Nile Virus or other mosquito borne illnesses if you are not careful. This goes for any age, though anyone over the age of 60 is at greater risk. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes. The risk of WNV doesn’t end until the first hard frost of fall.”
State scientists recommended removing any standing water, such as in pots, tires, bird baths, or other containers, that mosquitos require for reproduction.
“Late summer-early fall is the critical time of year when West Nile virus reaches its peak in the mosquito population,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, medical entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. “We strongly encourage residents throughout the state to take simple steps to prevent mosquito bites.”
More information on mosquitoes can be found on the state's website here.
