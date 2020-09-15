TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at a home in Torrington on Tuesday morning.
It broke out in the second floor rear of the home on Jardon Street just before 8:15 a.m.
Three people were forced out of the home, according to firefighters.
Everyone made it safely outside.
The fire was deemed under control around 8:50 a.m.
Extensive damage was reported on the second floor.
Firefighters said traffic was being redirected down Red Mountain Avenue.
There's no word on a cause.
