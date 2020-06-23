COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Three people, including a baby, were hospitalized due to a fire that broke out at a home in Colchester on Tuesday morning.
The fire marshal confirmed to Channel 3 that the 6-month-old girl suffered "significant" burns to the head and chest. She needed to be brought to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.
The child's mother and aunt were brought to Hartford Hospital, the fire marshal said. Their conditions were not released.
Dispatchers told Channel 3 that the call came in just before 7 a.m. for the fire on James Street.
Firefighters cleared the scene about an hour later. They said it was a small fire in the kitchen that was contained to the stove.
The child was in a car seat at the time that was next to the stove.
Firefighters believe it was accidental.
The three burn victims were transported from scene, dispatchers said.
