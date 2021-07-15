NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Two state park swimming areas are closed due to bacteria concerns, while a third continues to undergo maintenance.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said on Thursday that there is no swimming Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic and Gay City State Park in Hebron.
Rocky Neck's swimming area will be re-tested later on Thursday.
Temperatures were in the 80s on Thursday, so some visitors weren't too thrilled about staying out of the water.
Signs were posted in a few areas of the park, including the entrance, near the bathrooms and near the beach area.
"I’m bummed, but I respect what they say, they’re testing the water," said Janet Dibiaso of Bristol. "There’s a high bacteria count, so I’m going to listen to it. I enjoy the beach, but it would have been awesome to be in that water because the water looked beautiful."
Gay City's water will be retested on Friday.
DEEP said that the parks themselves remain open. It's just the swimming areas that are closed.
It also noted that the swimming area Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret remained closed due to maintenance.
DEEP said that bacteria are not disease-carrying pathogens; however, they are one of the tools it uses to evaluate the potential for contamination.
It tests the water of swimming areas every week.
"I was very disappointed, [it's] absolutely disappointing, but we do have showers over there that we are cooling off with, have a fan," said Portia LaPointe of West Hartford. "I see some people going in."
A man from East Hartford said he didn't notice the signs. He said he went in the water at Rocky Neck a few times Thursday.
"There’s only one small little sign that I noticed after they were talking about it on the beach, but a lot of people have been swimming here all day," said Tony Baccaccio of East Hartford.
