NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Two state park swimming areas are closed due to bacteria concerns.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said on Thursday that there is no swimming Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic and Gay City State Park in Hebron.
Rocky Neck's swimming area will be re-tested later on Thursday.
Gay City's will be retested on Friday.
DEEP said that the parks themselves remain open. It's just the swimming areas that are closed.
It also noted that the swimming area Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret remained closed due to maintenance.
DEEP said that bacteria are not disease-carrying pathogens; however, they are one of the tools it uses to evaluate the potential for contamination.
