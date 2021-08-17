WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three state park swimming areas were closed Tuesday due to bacteria concerns.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said there will be no swimming at Gardner Lake State Park in Salem and Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford.
The water at Gardner Lake will be retested on Tuesday with the results expected on Wednesday.
At Wharton Brook, DEEP will retest on Wednesday with the results expected Thursday.
DEEP said that indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens. However, they are tools used to evaluate the potential contamination of water bodies.
The swimming area at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret remains closed for maintenance.
DEEP stressed that the state parks themselves are open for other activities.
