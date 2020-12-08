Heniel Centeno and Yianyilee Mejia

Heniel Centeno and Yianyilee Mejia.

 Waterbury police

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Three people were arrested for vandalizing a well-known landmark in Waterbury.

Heniel Centeno, 23, Yianyilee Mejia, 21, and a juvenile who wasn't identified due to being under age, face charges.

According to police, they were called to the Holy Land site, just before 8:30 p.m. last Thursday.

Holy Land Vandalism

A caller told them they saw several young adults spray paint graffiti on several the monuments, along with the brick base of the large cross.

The markings included vulgar and obscene phrases, anti-Semitic words, and swastikas.

Police said they were able to identify the suspects after surveillance images were released to the media.

Suspects_Criminal Mischief_Holy Land_December 3 2020.JPG

According to police, the suspects were described as two teenage girls and a teenage boy.

Suspects_Criminal Mischief_Holy Land_December 3 2020_Spray Paint Purchase.JPG

The three suspects were charged with third-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

Centeno had an added charge of third-degree intimidate due to bias. His bond was set at $75,000 pending a court arraignment.

Mejia's bond was set at $50,000.

The juvenile was released on a promise to appear.

Back in the winter of 2017, police arrested several teens in connection an earlier case of vandalism at the location.

“A shame that people have to express their feelings and their hatred outward at a public place like that. It’s really sad,” said Ernest Danek of Waterbury. “Just wish we could all come together at a time like this.”

Waterbury police told Channel 3 that it’s an active and open investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to give them a call at 203-574-6941 or they can leave an anonymous tip on the crime stoppers line at 203-755-1234.

