NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Expect delays if your travels take you through New Haven tonight.
CT DOT officials say that a three-vehicle crash on I-95 South has slowed traffic to a crawl.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. between Exits 54 and 47.
State Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes and expect delays.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.