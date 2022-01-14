Traffic Alert
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) Route 8 north in Shelton is closed because of a three-vehicle crash.

The Department of Transportation reported that the crash closed the highway between exits 11 and 12.

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. on Friday.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

