WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A three-vehicle crash in Waterbury left one person with serious injuries.
According to police, they responded to an area near 1155 Thomaston Ave. where they found two vehicles in the roadway and the third down an embankment.
The report came in just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday.
One of the drivers was transported to Waterbury Hospital and was reported in critical condition.
No other details were released.
Police said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.
