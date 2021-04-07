SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving three vehicles lead to one of them crashing down an embankment in Seymour.
According to firefighters in Seymour, they responded to Route 8 northbound around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
They said they received a report about a crash at exit 21 that included a rollover.
When they arrived at the scene, they said they found three vehicles spread out and about 500 feet from each other. One of them was down an embankment on its roof.
All of the people who were in the vehicles were able to get out on their own.
Firefighters said they were evaluated on the scene and transported to area hospitals.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
