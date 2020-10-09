CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Three World War II veterans who live in Cheshire are turning 100 years old.
Florence Bryant, Irv Daubert, and Ralph Rowland were honored with a ceremony at Bartlem Park on South Main Street Friday morning.
A roughly 90 minute parade followed it through town and past schools.
Colonel Kevin Brown US Army (ret.) was the keynote speaker. Other speakers included Cheshire’s Mayor Rob Oris, Gold Star Mother Helen Keiser-Pedersen, and ESPN’s Chris Berman. Country 92.5-morning show host Cory served as MC of the event.
"Behind this celebration, we are hoping to remind everyone of the service and sacrifice of those who have gone before us to support our way of life, our freedom," said Hayley Falk, a 17-year-old who founded the host organization, Because of the Brave. "With everything going on in this country currently, I believe we can remind people of what a great nation we have. Cheshire native and Medal of Honor Recipient Barney Barnum, who has also inspired me through our interactions, once said "Love of country, we live in the greatest country in the world. We have some problems, but the alternative is not very good." Today's youth can learn so much from these men and women, just as I have."
The event was hosted by Because of the Brave, The Hometown Foundation, and the Town of Cheshire. Because of the Brave is an organization to honor Veterans. The Hometown Foundation is the charitable non-profit of Bozzuto's Inc. and one of their core initiatives is focused on the military.
