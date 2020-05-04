WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in Willington Sunday evening.
State police were dispatched to the crash in the area of Tolland Turnpike around 5:07 p.m.
The child died at the hospital later in the evening.
State police said more information will be released when it comes available.
The victim has not been identified.
