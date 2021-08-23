WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A child was struck by a driver in Waterbury on Saturday night.
According to police, the 3-year-old was hit in the area of Bunker Hill Avenue at Jillson Circle around 8:15 p.m.
The driver fled the scene.
When they arrived, they said they found the boy to have serious physical injuries.
The boy was transported to a nearby hospital before being brought to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.
He was last listed in stable condition.
Witnesses described the vehicle involved as a dark-colored vehicle. No other details were revealed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-346-3975 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.