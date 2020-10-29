HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There are now 30 cities and towns that are being categorized under a ‘Red Alert’ when it comes to COVID-19 cases being seen.
Fifty-three of them are in an ‘Orange Alert.’
Recently, Gov. Ned Lamont started releasing the infection rates being seen in each community on a weekly basis.
See a breakdown for each town by clicking here.
This comes on the same day the state's positivity rate jumped to 6.1%, the highest it's been since June 1.
Last week, there were 19 cities and towns that were categorized under a ‘Red Alert.’
For a town to be considered in the ‘Red Alert,’ they have to be reporting 15 cases per 100,000 residents. For an 'Orange Alert,' it's 10 to 14 cases per 100,000.
When cities and towns are put on ‘Red Alert,’ they have the option of reverting back to Phase 2. Now, the governor is recommending those towns do take that step backwards.
Windham made that decision last week, and New Haven announced its decision to go back to Phase 2 on Thursday.
Additionally, Bridgeport and Stamford announced they would be going back to 'Phase 2' due to an uptick in cases.
For the first time, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that if this upward trend continues, and there’s indications that it will, we could be seeing a statewide rollback.
He also said that if this continues, the rollback to ‘Phase 2’ may no longer just be a recommendation, but something stricter.
“If we find out on Monday that this hockey stick acceleration of infections are continuing, and most of these towns say ‘I can’t do it on my own, perhaps I prefer having the Governor and state step in,’ we would step in and make sure all the red alert towns did the safe thing,” Lamont said.
As far as a statewide rollback, there’s no date or positivity rate attached to that. This is just something the governor is putting on everyone’s radar, but the biggest takeaway on Thursday is that the state is heading in the wrong direction.
