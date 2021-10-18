NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Shotspotter system notification led New Haven police to investigate a deadly shooting.
They said a 30-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Hazel Street.
His identity was not released.
It happened between Shelton and Dixwell avenues around 3:55 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers found the victim on the scene.
He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).
