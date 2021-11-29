WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Thirty-three million dollars in funding aimed at lowering home heating costs could be in the cards for Connecticut homes that need it.
Energy assistance officials and Sen. Richard Blumenthal will talk about the funding during a news conference at 11 a.m.
It's happening at a home in Waterbury.
Blumenthal said he plans to highlight energy-saving improvements that were made to the home through the federal Weatherization Assistance Program.
He and energy assistance officials will discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act’s $3.5 billion investment in reducing energy costs for low-income households through the weatherization program.
They said that by improving the insulation and energy efficiency of eligible households, the program saves families an average of $437 a year on heating costs.
With the infrastructure deal including ten times the funding for the program compared to the 2020 fiscal year, the Connecticut Department Energy and Environmental Protection estimated that the state could receive an additional $33 million in funding.
