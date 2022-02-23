NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A 34-year-old woman from New Haven was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.
Police identified the victim as Brittany Jones.
They responded to a single-vehicle crash on Whalley Avenue, between Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Ellsworth Avenue, around 1:30 a.m.
They found that the driver had crashed a white Kia into a tree.
Jones was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
