BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Bridgeport police identified a man who died from a shooting that happened on Sunday.
Andre Brown, 36, of Bridgeport, was found lying in a front yard on Marcel Street.
Police said they responded shortly after 10 p.m.
Brown was quickly transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where they said he died.
A suspect was not identified.
However, detectives said they continue to work several strong leads.
Police said it appeared to be isolated incident where the victim knew the suspect.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Det. Jorge Cintron at 203-581-5227 or the Bridgeport police tips line at 203-576-TIPS.
