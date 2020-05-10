TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 is once again teaming up with Masks for CT to help bring much-needed face masks to the public.
Another free mask giveaway has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 12 at the Torrington Middle School at 200 Middle School Road.
The giveaway runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All people have to do is drive up, pop their trunk, and volunteers will drop in a bag containing five face masks.
This event is in collaboration with Masks for CT, Masks for Heroes, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, Alfredo's Italian Eatery & Cafe, and Burlington Construction.
Over a period of three events within the past four weeks, Channel 3, along with several other organizations, have helped distribute 150,000 face masks.
To make a donation to Masks for CT, you can click or tap here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.