WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Another successful Masks for CT event, this time in Waterbury.
Hundreds of people set their alarm clocks to get up before the sun.
"We decided last night to get up early here for 5 a.m. and she ended up waking us up at 3 a.m.," New Milford resident Bob Gates tells us.
"I'm like, 'They got me up at 4:00 this morning', and anyone who knows me knows I don't get up at 4:00 in the morning," Waterbury resident Nancy Vitarelli stated.
Nancy might not be used to the morning routine, but it’s in her nature to help out.
"I think when Waterbury is in trouble, we all come out," explained Vitarelli.
The retired nurse volunteered to hand out 50,000 free masks and 6,000 bottles of hand sanitizer at Naugatuck Valley Community College for our 3Cares event.
"The more donations we get, we can hit every city, and then everyone can have some protection," says Vitarelli.
"This is so helpful to have it here," New Milford resident Diane Gates says.
The college campus turned into a distribution site.
Traffic enforcement officers started the event more than an hour ahead of schedule, because so many people showed up early.
"Unbelievable," said Vitarelli.
The flow of cars reflected the need for face masks.
"There's nothing on the shelves now. I mean, my mother can't even get the sanitizing spray for her hands. It's all sold out," continued Diane.
At 61 and 64, Diane and Bob gates aren’t taking any chances.
"We do not want to get sick at all," stated Diane.
The couple is also looking out for their family.
They won’t be keeping the masks and hand sanitizer they received from our 3Cares event.
"These masks are for our mothers who are in their eighties, 88 and 84 years old, and they don't have a mask, so we thought we'd pick them up," added Diane.
Family supporting family and a community united to help one another.
We’d like to thank our partners from this event, Masks for CT, Naugatuck Valley Community College, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, and Webster Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.