NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 and Masks for CT are partnering again to help hand out face masks to members of the public.
This event marks the third time this week that the two organizations have teamed up to help distribute face masks, with masks being passed out in Middletown and Torrington.
Today's event runs from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center, located at 2 Pickett District Road, in New Milford.
All you have to do is drive up, roll down your window, and a volunteer will drop a bag of five free face masks into your vehicle.
In addition to Masks for CT, Channel 3 is also partnering with Masks for Heroes, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, New Milford Rotary Club, Housatonic Business Alliance, Webster Bank, On the Mend, and Goatboy Soaps.
For those looking to make a donation to Masks for CT, you can click or tap here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.