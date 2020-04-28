WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- After handing out nearly 50,000 face masks on Tuesday to folks in Hartford, Channel 3 is ready to hand out more.
Another free mask giveaway event is set for Friday, May 1, at Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's located on Chase Parkway.
This Masks for Connecticut 3Cares event is a collaboration with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, WTIC News Talk 1080, and Webster Bank.
All people have to do is drive through, pop the trunk, and volunteers drop a bag with five surgical masks inside.
On Tuesday, volunteers handed out bags of masks to hundreds of cars that drove into the parking lot at the Xfinity Theater.
To make a donation to Masks for CT, click here.
