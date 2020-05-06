EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There is a huge demand for food these days.
As Foodshare set up for a third week of helping those in need, a local family is pitching in with a big donation, which is part of a 3Cares event.
Channel 3 has teamed up with The River 105.9, iHeartMedia Connecticut and the Antonacci Family Foundation for the Millions of Meals Virtual Food Drive.
Foodshare has been feeding 1,500 families a day, and the need for volunteers and money continues to grow, as it costs $100,000 a week for them to be giving out food.
"This is a very expensive endeavor. Food banks are not in the business of purchasing food, and that's what every food bank in America have had to do over the last four or five weeks,” said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Foodshare.
The Antonacci family has its own foundation for charitable giving, and is giving Foodshare $125,000, which will provide 300,000 meals.
Frank Antonacci was inspired by his grandmother, who has been donating to food pantries for years.
"The volunteers that are here, I mean that's really heartening. And it makes us feel more confident that this is the right thing to be doing, at the right time. And necessary for us to get through this, not only for the health of our communities but the nourishment of their families,” Antonacci said.
The Antonacci family has given a total of $500,000 to food banks in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Every dollar donated during the Millions of Meals Virtual Food Drive will go directly to Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank.
Your online donation will go to help restock the empty shelves at our food banks.
Join us this Mother’s Day week on-air, on-line and on the Channel 3 Facebook page for the Millions of Meals Virtual Food Drive.
If you live in Hartford and Tolland Counties click here to donate to Foodshare.
If you live in Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London and Windham counties click here to donate to CT Food Bank.
If your’re are a business looking to donate more than $1,000 please send us an email here.
