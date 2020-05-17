UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Another free mask giveaway is set to get underway this week.
Channel 3 is partnering with Masks for CT to help hand out free face masks from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 at Mohegan Sun, located at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., in Uncasville.
All you have to do is drive up, roll down your window, and volunteers will drop a bag containing five face masks into your vehicle.
The event is in collaboration with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Hartford and Mohegan Sun.
