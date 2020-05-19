UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Another free mask giveaway got underway Tuesday morning.
Channel 3 partnered with Masks for CT to help hand out free face masks until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 at Mohegan Sun.
The event kicked off early, around 6 a.m. to help alleviate traffic.
The address is 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd. in Uncasville, at the lower level of the Indian Summer garage.
All people have to do is drive up and pop the trunk. Volunteers will drop a bag containing five face masks into the vehicle.
The event is in collaboration with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Hartford, Masks for Heroes and Mohegan Sun.
It's the 7th Masks for CT event in which Channel 3 has been a part. An eighth is scheduled for Thursday on the Yale campus in Orange.
For more information or to make a donation, head to the Masks for CT website here.
