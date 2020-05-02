WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - There's an overwhelming need for masks and Ch. 3 is part of a team trying to help.
After handing out nearly 50,000 face masks on Tuesday to folks in Hartford, another free mask giveaway is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 2.
This Masks for Connecticut 3Cares event is a collaboration with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, WTIC News Talk 1080, and Webster Bank.
People are arriving early to today's free mask giveaway at Naugatuck Valley Community College, located at 750 Chase Parkway in Waterbury.
The line officially started at 2:30 Saturday morning.
Today's event was scheduled to start at 7:00 a.m., but due to the high influx of cars, volunteers began distributing masks at 5:45 a.m.
Once you get to the college campus, drivers are asked to enter through the west entrance.
Traffic signs and cones have been put up to help direct drivers to the location of the event.
Once you enter the line, occupants are encouraged to remain in their vehicle.
Volunteers will let you know when you can roll your window down so that they can put free face masks in your vehicle.
In addition to the free face masks, volunteers are also passing out free bottles of hand sanitizer.
