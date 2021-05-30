HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 3 Cares event is expected to take place in early June.
Channel 3 will be teaming up with the American Lung Association for the fifth annual LUNG FORCE Walk.
The event is slated to take place once again at the Great River Park in Hartford and will step off at 9 a.m. on June 6.
During the event, participants will be able to complete a 1.5 mile loop around the park.
In addition to the walk, the annual event will include a variety of interactive activities that promote lung health awareness.
There is no registration fee for the walk, but donations are encouraged.
All in-person walkers must register in advance. Online registration closes on Wednesday, June 2.
Participants can also "Walk Your Way" and participate by walking in their own neighborhoods.
Walkers can track their progress using the new LUNG FORCE app.
All participants will be required to complete a health screening before attending the event.
Face coverings are also required for the walk.
Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting research, advocacy, and education for lung diseases, lung cancer, and COVID-19.
More information on the event, including how to register, can be found here.
