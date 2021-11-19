WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Starting early next year, some cell phone carriers will begin to phase out their 3G networks.
This means, if you have that old-style flip phone or an older smartphone, you’ll have to upgrade. It could also impact life-saving devices.
Some heart monitors and security systems run on 3G networks.
Many say this could potentially be a life-or death issue.
Quinnipiac University’s Associate Professor of Journalism Rich Hanley said, “Heart monitors and security systems that are still connected to the home base through 3G technology. This is a much more complicated issue and much more important issue.”
For these major devices, it could be a quick fix.
“People would be smart if they contacted their providers for heart monitors, and security and ask them for an adapter or entirely new system on their dime to make sure it’s comparable for 2022,” said Hanley.
There are a lot of people who still have that simple flip phone.
“It makes it easier for them. Because my dad is 92 so and he’s needs the flip... Oh no so he will have to upgrade. He got jitterbug!” said Jessica Mitchell.
All of the major cellphone carriers are planning to shut down their 3G networks in 2022.
It’s to free up bandwidth for 5G services which is a much faster service.
For millions of customers who have older cell phones this means it will be a discontinuation of their service.
If you have a 3G phone, you’ll have to buy a new device if you want to text, make calls or even call 911.
You should talk to your cell phone carrier to see what the options are for upgrades.
