NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A third Masks for CT giveaway has been scheduled for Tuesday in New Haven.
It's happening at Science Park from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The address for the event is 4 Science Park, New Haven, CT.
All people have to do is drive up, pop the trunk and a bag with five masks will be placed inside.
In addition to Channel 3, the event is being put on by the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, Masks for Heroes, the United Way of Greater New Haven, Yale, and the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven.
Last week, the first event handed out 50,000 masks at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.
Vehicles were lined up well before the event even started.
A similar event was held at Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury on Saturday.
Another 50,000 masks were handed out, along with 6,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.
To donate to the cause, head to the Masks for CT website here.
