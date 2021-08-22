OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – About 4,000 homes were evacuated in Old Saybrook in advance of Henri.

Officials said they went door-to-door and offered voluntary evacuations based on flood areas.

Some left Saturday while police Chief Michael Spera expected more people to leave Sunday.

People could also head to the shelter Sunday at the Old Saybrook High School on Boston Post Road. They’re urged to bring three days’ worth of clothing and medications. A mask is also required.

The shelter is pet friendly.

All parks and beaches were closed for Sunday.

Henri’s bands of rain entered the area during the dawn hours.

