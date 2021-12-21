WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Four people, including a teacher, were arrested in connection with a case of baby abuse at a daycare center in Westport.
According to police, 44-year-old Suzette Virgo moved infants around in an aggressive manner, kicked a ball at some of them, and left them to cry for extended periods of time.
Virgo was charged with risk of injury to a child.
Ayshia Jaeger, 41, Ridhita Gupta, 42, and 24-year-old Kelleigh Cantiello were also charged for failing to report the abuse to the Department of Children and families.
Police said they started investigating the case in June 2021.
During what they called an extensive investigation, evidence was collected which supported the allegations of abuse and/or neglect.
A warrant for Virgo was completed and signed by a judge.
Virgo turned herself in to the Westport Police Department on Dec. 17.
She was released after posting a $50,000 bond and was given a court date of Jan. 5, 2022.
According to police, Jaeger, Gupta, and Cantiello were all aware of the possible abuse/neglect.
They are required by law to report it to DCF.
Warrants for their arrests were also completed and signed on charges of failing to report abuse or neglect by a mandated reporter.
The three turned themselves in shortly after learning about the warrants and were released on $25,000 bonds.
Jaeger is due in court on Jan. 5, Gupta is due in court on Dec. 30, and Cantiello is set to be arraigned on Jan. 4.
